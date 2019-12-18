SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Stock Price Up 2.1%

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.80 and last traded at $73.80, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHS. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

