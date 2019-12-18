Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives $55.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 604,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,204. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

