Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives $55.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.93.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Shares of SPB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 604,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,204. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
