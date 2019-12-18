Stanley Furniture (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.57. Stanley Furniture shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 249,002 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 549,323 shares of company stock worth $401,663 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

