Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stars Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Stars Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stars Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stars Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSG traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. 1,178,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,320. Stars Group has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

