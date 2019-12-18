Stockland (ASX:SGP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.82. Stockland shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 8,799,399 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a PE ratio of 36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$4.92 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.58.

Stockland Company Profile (ASX:SGP)

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

