SuperCoin (SUPER) One Day Volume Tops $38.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $23,933.00 and $38.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000628 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,085,861 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper

SuperCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

