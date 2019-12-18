Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Surge Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.11. 1,311,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,223. The firm has a market cap of $358.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$1.65.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGY shares. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.