Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,197,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,953. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,796,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

