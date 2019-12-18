Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.
Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,197,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,953. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82.
In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,796,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.