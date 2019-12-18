T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP W. Sharps Robert Sells 12,400 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $126.16.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.