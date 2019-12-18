TaaS Price Down 4.8% This Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $403.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00009501 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

