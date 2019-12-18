TajCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $32.00 (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $8,059.00 and $32.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, TajCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00056838 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00063746 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00630989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00243352 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005189 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00089983 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001943 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About TajCoin

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 13,391,108 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

