Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 74,637,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,998% from the previous session’s volume of 1,821,306 shares.The stock last traded at $22.14 and had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 509,108 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 320.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,095 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

