TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE:TSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 91,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,451. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

