Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,977. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

