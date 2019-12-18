TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Trading 1.1% Higher

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.86 and last traded at $156.28, 1,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 22,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.51.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

