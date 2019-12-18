Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 176,062 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion and a PE ratio of 59.55.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

