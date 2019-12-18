The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. The Coca-Cola also reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Shares of KO stock remained flat at $$54.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,229,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,967,311. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $211,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 119.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

