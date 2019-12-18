The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,966. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $600.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

