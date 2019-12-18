ThoreCoin Market Cap Hits $118.07 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $1,362.05 or 0.18999276 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $118.07 million and $138,356.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.01182407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00120277 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

