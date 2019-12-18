Thrive Token (THRT) Market Capitalization Reaches $486,120.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $486,120.00 and $12,864.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.28 or 0.06328224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002480 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

