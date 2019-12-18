Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to announce $180.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.03 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $170.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $627.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.85 million to $628.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $662.95 million, with estimates ranging from $650.07 million to $672.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $347.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 30.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 37,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tilly’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

