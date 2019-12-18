TNG (ASX:TNG) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of TNG Limited (ASX:TNG) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), 679,861 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 637,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.10.

About TNG (ASX:TNG)

TNG Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Northern Territory and Western Australia in Australia. It explores for iron ore, vanadium, titanium, gold, lead, zinc, silver, nickel, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project located to the north-west of Alice Springs in Arunta Geological Province in the Northern Territory.

