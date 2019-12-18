TokenPay Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00001189 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Liquid and Cryptopia. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $212,417.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00055042 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00089399 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000941 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.89 or 1.00938487 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002108 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,724,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,534,500 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Liquid and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

