TouchCon Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $11,955.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053014 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00330007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004158 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015422 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010075 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 757,845,348 coins and its circulating supply is 233,158,570 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

