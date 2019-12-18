Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOU. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, with a total value of C$34,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,584,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,751,735.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $401,156.

TSE TOU traded down C$0.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.51. 1,871,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$10.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

