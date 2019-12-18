TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) Shares Down 4.9%

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $30.59 million and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.85.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:TNP)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

