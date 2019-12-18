Trident Group (TRDT) Reaches Market Cap of $1,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00189829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.01234862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00119996 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

