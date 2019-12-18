Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.54. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 11,693 shares changing hands.
TRIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
