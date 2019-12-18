Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.54. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 11,693 shares changing hands.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

