TrustVerse (TRV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62,164.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $62,164.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.06340673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002477 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,109,794 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

