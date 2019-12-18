TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 60,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,300. The company has a market capitalization of $555.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

