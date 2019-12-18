U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 9.9% After Insider Buying Activity

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price traded up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.91, 2,939,140 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,861,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Specifically, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $179,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLCA. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $395.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,489,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 795,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 495.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 667,100 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 17.0% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,068,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,040,000 after purchasing an additional 590,609 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 112.6% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 892,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 472,401 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 84.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 975,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 445,860 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.