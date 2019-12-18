Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Trading Up 5.1%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s share price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 13,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 158,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)
Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).
