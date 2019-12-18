Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Trading Up 5.1%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s share price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 13,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 158,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%. On average, analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.