UOS Network Hits Market Cap of $9,902.00 (UOS)

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. UOS Network has a market cap of $9,902.00 and approximately $391,185.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UOS Network has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One UOS Network token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,159.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.02632082 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001796 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00571758 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006358 BTC.

UOS Network Profile

UOS Network is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,549,496 tokens. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network . The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UOS Network is uos.network

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.