USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $467.52 million and $364.24 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014932 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, Hotbit and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.01869126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052911 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 474,553,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,191,065 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OKEx, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Korbit, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, FCoin, Crex24, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

