Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.80

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.80 and last traded at $148.63, with a volume of 48785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 123.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 240,714 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 885,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,630,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,861,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 73,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.