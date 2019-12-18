ValuEngine Upgrades Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) to “Hold”

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

ORKLY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

