ValuEngine Upgrades Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) to “Hold”

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

ORKLY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.