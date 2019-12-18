Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.20, approximately 8,023 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 79,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 138,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $10,267,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,034.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 111,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $5,929,000.

