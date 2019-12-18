Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading Down 2.6%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €3.63 ($4.22) and last traded at €3.80 ($4.42), approximately 16,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.90 ($4.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Vapiano and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a market cap of $99.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

