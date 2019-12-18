VectorAI (VEC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,959.00

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. VectorAI has a total market cap of $3,959.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VectorAI has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One VectorAI coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VectorAI alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,134.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.01827158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02622325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00568145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00664192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052505 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014083 BTC.

About VectorAI

VectorAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com

VectorAI Coin Trading

VectorAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VectorAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VectorAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VectorAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.