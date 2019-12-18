Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shot up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.29, 593,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 344,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 28,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $315,429.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,430,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,515,423.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $114,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,067 shares of company stock worth $1,123,934. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 509,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 188,477 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 472,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.