Vermilion Energy Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.50. 1,277,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,444. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.83.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight Capital lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.33.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

