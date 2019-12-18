VestChain (VEST) 1-Day Volume Tops $57,688.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One VestChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. VestChain has a market capitalization of $28.06 million and $57,688.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00189829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.01234862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00119996 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

VestChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

