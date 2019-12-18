VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.08

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 1051350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.95.

The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,081,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708,664 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,036,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in VICI Properties by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,801,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,668 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

