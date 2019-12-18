Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.66, approximately 4,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 24,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,057,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

