Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading Down 15.6%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s share price was down 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 57,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 442,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTGN shares. William Blair cut Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vistagen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

