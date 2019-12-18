Vitae Hits One Day Volume of $62,363.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Vitae has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and approximately $62,363.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00010105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003069 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006147 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000246 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,572,870 coins and its circulating supply is 18,562,005 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

