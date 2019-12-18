Viva Energy Reit (ASX:VVR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Viva Energy Reit Ltd (ASX:VVR)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.70 ($1.91) and last traded at A$2.74 ($1.94), 2,673,622 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.77 ($1.96).

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.76 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.73.

Viva Energy Reit Company Profile (ASX:VVR)

Viva Energy REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station properties with a high quality portfolio of service stations across all Australian States and Territories. Viva Energy REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

