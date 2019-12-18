Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will announce sales of $49.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.12 million to $51.12 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $180.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.97 million to $181.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $192.17 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $199.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

VCRA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,449. The company has a market cap of $638.22 million, a PE ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 0.30. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $3,870,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

