Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (IHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IHD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

