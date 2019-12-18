Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

IDE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $12.82.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

